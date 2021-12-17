WAVERLY— The new year is now less than two weeks away, meaning that U.S. Congress; Ohio General Assembly; and local races are fast-approaching.
One candidate has already made her desire to be elected known, hoping to continue her work in an expanded role within the Pike County Auditor’s Office.
Coming in with 13 years in the office, Davida Brown announced this week that she will be running for the office of Pike County Auditor in the 2022 election.
In a provided candidacy announcement to the News Watchman, Brown said she has lived in Pike County her entire life and is Piketon High School graduate.
“I am proud of the strong relationships I’ve established over the years with the county elected officials, county agencies, township fiscal officers, school treasurers, and most importantly, the taxpayers of Pike County,” Brown’s statement reads, currently serving as the Chief Deputy Auditor.
Running as a Republican candidate, Brown will look to replace current auditor Kayla Slusher. Slusher defeated Terry Dixon in the 2018 election by more than 1,000 votes but will not be seeking re-election in 2022.
Earlier this month, Slusher announced on Facebook that she would not running for office- a decision she said was not easy to make.
“My staff and I faced many challenges our first couple years in office, but, we worked twice as hard to overcome them,” her post, shared on Dec. 5, reads. “As a team, we set goals to achieve within the four year term and I can say we have exceeded that already.”
Slusher went on to say that relationships between her office and government offices and taxpayers were rebuilt during her tenure.
“Along with building relationships, the Auditor’s Office and Commissioners have worked hard bringing our County Budget from no year end carryover in 2019, to over a $4 million carryover in 2021,” she said. “There were tough decisions to be made, but they were necessary in order to get Pike County financially stable.”
Whether it be questions about dog tags or property tax credits, Brown vowed to be an auditor always available to her constituents and said her term would be chock full of integrity and transparency.
“I am very proud of the hard work and efficiency of our current staff and all the improvements the Auditor’s office has implemented in recent years and I fully intend to continue those improvements,” her announcement reads.
Brown resides in Scioto Township with her husband Tim, who is employed at DuPont in Circleville, and daughter, Grace, who will graduate from Shawnee State University in May as a Respiratory Therapist.
She is also a member of Scioto Freewill Baptist Church.
