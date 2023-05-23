GAHANNA, Ohio, May 23, 2023 — As temperatures get warmer, energy usage can increase. AEP Ohio, an American Electric Power (NYSE: AEP) company, is reminding customers about a payment plan that can help stabilize their electric bill throughout the year.

AEP Ohio’s Average Monthly Payment (AMP) plan spreads the cost of heating and cooling over the course of a year. That means customers will pay roughly the same amount during the summer and winter months, as they do during the off-peak months.


Recipe of the Day

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments