Eastern High School band student Isaac Allmon participated in the All-State Honor band at the Ohio Music Educator Association Professional Development Conference on Jan. 29-31, one of only four tuba players in the state to be selected for the band and the only student from this area who attended the conference this year, according to Taylor Hardy, instrumental and vocal music teacher at Eastern Local Schools.
“Isaac rehearsed with about 90 other students from around the state to perform for all of the music educators around the state of Ohio,” Hardy said.
Playing under the direction of Dr. Mark Davis Scatterday from the Eastman School of Music, Allmon performed “Rest” by Frank Ticheli, “Mars, Jupiter, and Uranus” by Gustav Holst, and “Riders for the Flag March” by John Philip Sousa.
At the conference, Allmon met Ticheli, a world-renowned composer.
An Eastern high school senior, Allmon is the son of Darrel and LeAnn Allmon of Lucasville.
In addition to receiving band instruction from Hardy, Allmon has taken private music lessons from former Waverly High School band director John Huffman and received music instruction from former Eastern Local Schools band director Grant Stephan for six years.
Outside of school, Allmon has performed with the Great Seal of Ohio Band.
“(Isaac) had an amazing time (at the conference) and this made him really decide to study music and continue playing outside of high school,” Hardy said. “I really enjoyed seeing him play, and it gave me the motivation to push the students to higher limits.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.