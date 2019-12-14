At its meeting on Dec. 3, Waverly Village Council decided they will hold a public meeting at a date yet to be determined in order to educate the town’s citizens about a proposed water rate increase.
An ordinance that would raise the village’s water rates by 17 percent was tabled before its second reading on Dec. 3 in order to hold a public meeting and to allow council time to “right size the program” as Coucilwoman Kristi Case said in her motion.
Mayor Greg Kempton noted during the meeting that the 17 percent number is not set in stone. Concerns were expressed by some that even if a rate increase is necessary, 17 percent is too high.
Councilman Forest Blakeman mentioned that several years ago council passed a two-percent increase every year on water rates but that council has waived the increase every year since then.
Kempton mentioned the accomplishments in the water department during the past year, including condemning two wells and installing two new wells. He also mentioned that boil alerts, which were costing lots of money to local businesses, are now non-existent.
“Realistically, this (rate increase) is cheaper than if we had continued down that path,” Kempton said.
“Just the same, we have to right size for our community,” Case said.
The public meeting to discuss these issues will be announced when it has been scheduled.
In other business discussed at the Dec. 3 meeting, it seems there has been an agreement reached in the dispute over sewer bills between the village and the county.
The ongoing dispute has concerned two county systems that flow into Waverly for treatment — one on U.S. Route 23, which comes into Waverly from the Lake White region, and one on Howard Road.
For the last couple of years, the village of Waverly and the county have been arguing over how much the county owes the village for sewer treatment at these two stations, particularly after the village stopped adjusting the bills and started sending the county much higher bills than they had in the past.
In a July 2018 interview with the News Watchman, Waverly Mayor Greg Kempton said the system coming from the lake “has never been perfect.”
“We have a flow meter that has a potential to read incorrectly in extremely heavy flows, and that would only be if our side of the pipe coming from the plant would be at maximum capacity, it would give them a false reading,” Kempton said in 2018. “Because of this the (county) commissioners have not really been paying their bills, the problem being every city, county, everything has water infiltration when it rains into their sewer.”
Most water systems see double the volume during heavy rainfall as opposed to dry weather, according to Kempton.
During the 2018 interview, Kempton stated that the Village of Waverly was realigning and regrouting all of the sewer line on Foreman Lane (off Route 104) “because it can contribute to a problem with the meter, and we’ve had some problems before when the county even had a hole in the line that the creek was filling up,” said Kempton.
Kempton indicated at that time that he believed the problem was not the meter, mainly, but the county system.
He said that although Waverly mayors were adjusting the county’s bills for 30 years, he refuses to adjust a bill without village council’s knowledge of an adjustment.
“Every month for the past 20 years they’ve adjusted that bill because they knew that the meter was messed up,” said Gray Arnett, Pike County Economic Development director, speaking on behalf of the county during a 2018 interview. “It’s not like a flow meter. It reads depth of water, so when their sewer backs up coming down Foreman Lane ... it raises up.”
Arnett indicated that the village adjusted the bills due to problems with the meter on U.S. 23 and when the village stopped adjusting the bills in recent years, the bills that the village expected the county to pay dramatically increased.
“It’s not that we don’t want to pay, but if they keep doing that and they won’t adjust it and we’re paying $40,000 dollars a month for the sewer system we cannot stay afloat,” said Arnett in 2018, adding that, in order to pay those kinds of bills, the county would need to raise sewer rates for county residents whose water flows into Waverly.
Regarding the Howard Road meter, Arnett said the village’s bill formerly averaged $6,000 to $7,000 per month, with the highest bill totaling $13,000 per month, after which the village sent a bill for $23,000.
“Our pumps aren’t capable to pump that kind of volume,” Arnett said, referring to the higher bills. “They’d have to run 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for almost a month. And I’m not really pointing fingers; someone just didn’t read the meter right.”
“If their (Waverly’s) station can’t pump it, then it backs up on that meter and it’s causing our numbers just to keep calculating by the minute,” said Scott Bryant, lead sewer technician for the Pike County Sewer District, in 2018. “It reads about a gallon per minute going through.”
The county hired Stantec Consulting to study the Route 23 pump station issue.
“We looked at their bills and kind of were trying to decipher what the bills were showing based on what we know the pumps pump, and it’s not even physically possible to get that much flow based on what we have,” said Gary Silcott, the principal engineer with Stantec, in 2018.
Silcott stated the 23 pump station meter readings do not jibe with readings the firm got when testing the site and the meter is not the right type to give an accurate reading.
The meter, according to Silcott, measures the depth in the channel.
“So when it’s in the channel it can be somewhat accurate, but as soon as it gets out of the channel it is no longer accurate,” Silcott said. “I don’t think we’re saying there’s no infiltration; we’re just saying it’s not what the city’s billing says that it is.”
As of earlier this year, the total bill for the county from the village was over $1 million with late fees.
The Pike County Commissioners, Kempton, and John Voorhes, who is Waverly’s wastewater treatment plant superintendent, recently met together with the aid of the Ohio EPA to come to a workable solution between the parties.
At the Dec. 3 meeting, Kempton said that the Howard Road meter had been flooded out repeatedly.
“On a flow meter, submerged is not a situation they operate well in to say the least,” he said.
Kempton said that reconstruction needs to be done on that meter, including an all new meter and replacing valving.
“The calculations (of) what the pump is capable of lifting at the 18 feet grade increase where it comes up into our sewer the gauge reading was more than the system was capable of delivering. And once we realized it had been flooded, that kind of made sense,” he said.
He indicated that knowing the “readings are bogus” they had to figure out how to get to a dollar amount on which they could agree. The EPA as a third party worked with them to determine the numbers.
“We could each probably argue it should be higher, it should be lower … we’re going to end up adjusting these bills and the thing we said is even once we get a fixed reading, we’re not going to go back. If we come up short or they (county) come up short on their end, you know, there’s no sense trying to go back,” he said. “It’s not worth the time or the headache, and we just have to get with something that gets us going forward and gets us to monthly billing.”
The amount agreed upon for the Howard Road meter bill ended up being about $143,000. The commissioners also agreed that rather than late fees they would be willing to fix the Howard Road station.
As for the U.S. 23 meter, Kempton indicated that it is almost impossible to determine numbers based on the meter reading, with individual monthly readings varying considerably.
Prior to the meeting with the commissioners, Kempton said that he and Voorhes met and Kempton suggested that for the U.S. 23 meter “the only thing we could do that even remotely seems fair is to charge a per household, per tap rate going forward because it’s just too heavily contested, and it’s just all over the place. None of us can say with any certainty on any given month what truly went through that meter, I don’t think.”
There are 679 accounts on that meter, Kempton said, and the EPA recommendation is to charge $25 per month per account.
EPA calculations put the bills for the two meters at $562,343.49.
The county commissioners recently made a payment to the village of $150,000, making the remaining balance $412,343,49.
“The most positive thing out of the meeting was everyone has agreed to work together to come up with a solution in the future to get this nailed down,” Kempton said.
Council accepted the motion to accept the remaining balance of $412,343.49 from the county, and the village is taking the motion to Waverly’s solicitor to see if legislation needs to be written to that effect or if the motion is okay on its own.
During discussion of the motion to accept the agreement with the county, Blakeman expressed concerns about one of the other proposals on the agenda, namely the ordinance which would increase village water rates by 17 percent (this was prior to the tabling of the water rate increase ordinance later in the meeting). Kempton indicated that the potential water rate increase has nothing to do with the sewer.
“I know it has nothing to do with it, but I still say ... I just want to know if council is willing to waive that down to a lower figure or not because I won’t vote for this proposal here if something is not done on that,” Blakeman said.
The motion to accept the county’s remaining balance was passed unanimously by council members except for Blakeman, who abstained based on his concern expressed above.
