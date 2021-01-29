Medflight was called to the intersection of U.S. 23 and Ohio 104 Friday afternoon for motor vehicle accident. The helicopter landed on U.S. 23, forcing traffic to be routed around the intersection. No further information is available at this time. This story will be updated if more information is received.
Medflight called for accident in U.S. 23/Ohio 104 intersection
- NW Staff Report
Updated
