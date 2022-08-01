The Pike County Commissioners met in regular session Thursday and hired James “Rusty” Compton as the Assistant Dog Warden. Compton’s first day was Monday, August 1 at a rate of $18.50 per hour.
Ken Reed with the Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission also met with the panel to discuss funding for renovations of the Pike County Courthouse.
According to the OVRDC website, in April, Governor DeWine and Lt. Gov. Husted visited the Appalachian region to announce a proposal to designate $500 million dollars to fund the Appalachian Community Grant Program. On June 28, Gov. DeWine signed HB 377 into law.
The legislation states that the program will be administered by the Department of Development, in consultation with local development districts, with the goal of investing in sustainable, transformational projects in the Appalachian region of Ohio.
“This Appalachian Community Grant Program is a once in a generation opportunity,” Reed said. “It’s $500 million. It’s going to be a set period of time. My success is going to be gauged by how much of that money I can get in the OVRDC region.”
Reed explained that applicants should ask for planning money up front, that way if the program awards the planning it helps with moving the project forward,
“You’re going to have to have a pretty good idea of what you want to do,” Reed said. Reed explained that for example a one county bike trail will not get funded, “The State of Ohio is not going to do five, one million dollar grants. But OVRDC goes in $30 or $40 million, we can do a $3 million trail here and $4 million trail there. We call it one project, but every county does their own thing.”
All the rules about what and how the money can be used has not yet been decided by the state, but it cannot be used for water and sewer projects.
According to the legislation, when reviewing projects, the Department of Development will give priority to projects that have a region-wide scope, is evidence-based, includes a private-public partnership,is economically sustainable and will prove transformative to the region impacted by the project.
“Transformative is going to be hard to define, but you know when you see it,” Reed said.
“I think it's a good idea for you to be running the point on this thing, because I think it’s the only chane we’ve got of getting a big piece of the pie,” commissioner Tony Montgomery said.
