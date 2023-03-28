COLUMBUS, Ohio – Delaware Wildlife Area’s shooting range hours will be adjusted beginning Wednesday, April 12 to allow for the construction of safety baffles and target positions for the 100-yard lanes, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife.

Construction is estimated to last up to 12 weeks, during which time the 100-yard range will be closed. The new schedule for Delaware Wildlife Area Shooting Range during the construction period:


