A one-vehicle crash on State Route 335 resulted in serious injuries.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, which is investigating the crash, the incident occurred near milepost 13 in Jackson Township, Pike County.
According to the Patrol, on September 10, at approximately 9:27 p.m., a 2017 Jeep Wrangler, driven by Margaret Wood, age 53, of Jackson, was traveling eastbound on State Route 335 and drove left-of-center before traveling off the left side of the roadway and striking a mailbox.
“Mrs. Wood’s vehicle subsequently struck an embankment and overturned causing Mrs. Wood to be ejected from the vehicle,” the Patrol reported.
Wood was incapacitated prior to EMS arriving on scene, according to the Patrol, and she was flown by Med-flight in serious condition to Saint Mary’s in Huntington, West Virginia.
“Impairment is suspected to be a factor in the crash,” the Patrol stated.
Jackson Township Fire Department, Pike County EMS and the Pike County Sheriff’s Office assisted on scene.
The Patrol reminds motorists to wear their safety belts and drive sober.
