A two-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 23 near milepost 11, which is the intersection in front of Waverly Walmart, on Wednesday, resulted in injuries to multiple people.
According to the Chillicothe Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, which is investigating the crash, the incident occurred at approximately 7:33 p.m., when a 2015 Ford Transit van, driven by Tracey Cocker, 47, of Chillicothe, was struck by a 2015 Ford F-150 driven by Bradley Nelson, 41, of Louisa, Kentucky.
Both vehicles were traveling southbound on U.S. Route 23, when the traffic light changed to red and Nelson failed to maintain assured clear distance, striking Cocker’s vehicle, the Patrol reported.
According to the Patrol, Cocker had nine passengers in her vehicle at the time of the crash, and she and all of her occupants sustained possible injuries. The Patrol reported that Cocker and five passengers were transported to Adena-Pike Medical Center in Waverly with minor injuries.
Pee Pee Township Fire Department, Pike County EMS, and Waverly Police Department assisted on scene, the Patrol stated.
