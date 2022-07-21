The Village Council of Waverly and the Village Council of Piketon both have submitted applications to secure NatureWorks grants through the Ohio Department Natural Resources.
According to the NatureWorks grant application, Pike County is eligible for $72,556 of funding assistance for updates an improvements to its parks and other recreational areas. The ODNR can fund one, both or neither of the projects based on what projects it feels fits its criteria the best.
The ODNR website states “The NatureWorks grant program provides up to 75% reimbursement assistance for local government subdivisions (townships, villages, cities, counties, park districts, joint recreation districts, and conservancy districts) to for the acquisition, development, and rehabilitation of recreational areas.”
Waverly councilman Skymr Bevens and Piketon village administrator Jennifer Chandler both said that their respective applications both were submitted for the full amount available, but that does not mean that both municipalities cannot receive funding.
“There is a local match of 25 percent,” Bevens said. So if either project is funded with the total amount the recipient of the grant will have to make a local match of just more than 18,000.
In Piketon, the proposed project is continued updates to the riverfront close to the boat ramp area.
“We received a NatureWorks Grant in 2018 and we received a Paddling Enhancement Grant in 2019,” Chandler said. “With the first NatureWorks (grant) we got we did all this improvement to the boat ramp access and it’s really nice. We have a turn around loop, so you can move around down there. But that wasn’t all we wanted because the village owned a vacant parcel. So the Paddling Enhancement Grant added the amenities. We have a kayak storage facility, we have all new parking. It is super nice.”
Chandler said that with improvements made to this area and the amenities it had, adding electrical resources wouls make the area attractive to events.
“Churches have the bible schools on the lot, Integrated Services had a field day, SamJam came to Piketon and wanted to have a concert, the Dogwood (Festival) is there,” Chandler said.
There were even Hindu worshipers who came and service near the water and elderly members of the group, because of the amenities, were able to be closer to that activity, according to Chandler.
Chandler says the next phase includes a retaining wall on the riverbank, an ADA compliant overlook, as well as, steps going down to the boat ramp.
In Waverly, the grant would be used to improvements at Bristol Park.
“The main component of the component of the project is to replace the fence around the play area, because it’s supposedly the most expensive,” Bevens said. Bevens received an initial quote of $72,000 (for the fence project), but he expects another quote to come in soon and be under $40,000.
“The other parts of the project are to convert a lot of the unused areas on either side of the drive in parking to native prairie grasses,” Bevens said. “Those areas aren’t utilized, whether they are mowed down or if they aren’t mowed down.”
Bevens said the village is contracting the mowing out right now because it is too much space for the village to maintain, but by converting to natural prairie grasses and wildflowers it will cut down on maintenance cost and amount of time the village will have to put into those areas.
“That will also provide for natural expansion of the walking trails we have there now. The entire perimeter of that park is about one and a half miles and we can convert some the areas through the native grass to walking trails,” Bevens said.
Bevens also proposes landscaping around he base of all tress and the new fence area, rather than using week killer, which he said was another easy to reduce maintenance costs.
Bevens said he spoke to the Soil and Water Conservation District, Ohio Department of Agriculture, Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Solid Waste Management District, Community Action, Rock Bottom Feed and Seed and the Waverly High School Rotary Club.
“All of these organizations are willing to partner with us,” Bevens said. “The total project cost, if we get nothing donated and going with the initial quote for the fence, is $150,000. I think we’re going to make it out of this for less than $100,000.”
After Evens’ explanation council voted 6-0 in favor of a resolution that amended the Budget Appropriators and added $75,000 into 2022 NatureWorks Grant Expenses Fund.
