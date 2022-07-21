The Village Council of Waverly and the Village Council of Piketon both have submitted applications to secure NatureWorks grants through the Ohio Department Natural Resources.

According to the NatureWorks grant application, Pike County is eligible for $72,556 of funding assistance for updates an improvements to its parks and other recreational areas. The ODNR can fund one, both or neither of the projects based on what projects it feels fits its criteria the best.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you


Load comments