It can be hard to repay generosity.
One method the Pike County Fair Board has found to honor the great contributors to the Pike County Fair is through naming buildings and/or facilities after those who have given their time and service.
On Sunday, with his wife, children and grandchildren watching, Honorary Pike County Fair Board Lifetime Member Howard McClay had the opportunity to uncover a new sign on the building that many fair-goers frequent each year. Under the cover, the sign read “Howard McClay Commercial Building”.
McClay, along with many family members, has made numerous contributions to the fair over the years, according to Pike County Fair Board Vice President Mary Conley. Specifically, Conley shared that McClay has been instrumental in the “Senior Fair Farm & Garden” contest.
The 2021 version of the Pike County Fair Book, printed by the Pike County News Watchman, is dedicated to Howard McClay and family.
A dedication page details more than 60 years of McClay contributions to the Pike County Fair. Some of the text is included in the following paragraphs ...
Howard McClay and his wife, Vickie, live on their family farm south of Piketon on Ohio 104 where Howard grew up and has since raised a family. He worked as a mailman for the United States Postal Service and worked the family farm, as he still does to this day. Howard and Vickie also served as advisors for the “Pike County Livestock 4-H Club” for many years.
Howard has followed in the footsteps of his grandfather, Orville, and father, Albert, who both served as fair directors, beginning with Albert in the 1940s and 1950s. Their dedication to agriculture and the county fair became known to many in 1981 when the new cattle barn was named in honor of Albert McClay.
Howard became a director in the 1980s and 1990s only to leave the board for a short time, returning from 2014 through early 2021. Howard’s son, Randy, has since filled that vacancy on the Pike County Fair Board.
In all, the McClay family’s contributions span more than 60 years and will continue. Generations of the McClay family have participated in 4-H livestock shows, bringing Hereford cattle off the farm, as well as other species. That will continue with McClay grandchildren who are currently participating in 4-H.
The final part of the dedication in the fair book sums it up, “Too many times we have witnessed this old farmer work all day in the field and show up, front row, first to grab the shovel at a meeting or work day. Whether it be chairman of the steer barn (the family raises Hereford cattle) or over Farm & Garden, one thing for certain, the chore would be done at its best. Howard’s character speaks the definition of Agriculture & Farming ... Thank you Howard and family for many years of dedication to our community, its young people, and our Pike County Fair. We greatly respect and appreciate you and are looking forward to seeing you at many fairs to come.”
