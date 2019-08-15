Urging motorists to drive sober, Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers will focus on removing impaired drivers from roadways in Ohio during the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign. The Drive Sober or Get pulled Over campaign reporting period began on August 14 and will continue through September 2.

13,364 OVI-related crashes occurred in 2018, resulting in 402 deaths and 7,811 injuries, OSHP stated in a recent media release.

54 percent of at-fault drivers involved in those OVI-related crashes were between 21 and 39 years of age, and 67 percent were male. Troopers arrested 26,614 drivers for OVI in 2018.

The patrol urges motorists to keep the roadways safe by “following all traffic laws, never driving impaired and always designating a sober driver.

“Our focus is removing impaired drivers from our roadways and educating motorists of the dangers (impaired driving) presents,” said the commander of the Chillicothe Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Lt. Tim Karwatske. “We take impaired driving very seriously and remain dedicated to promoting safety on Ohio’s roadways.”

The patrol encourages motorists to dial #677 to report drug activity and impaired drivers to the Patrol.