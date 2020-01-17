A suspect in a murder committed in December appeared in the Pike County Court of Common Pleas on Wednesday for a pre-trial hearing.
Jon-Eric Burggraf, 32, was taken into custody in western Ross County on the morning of Dec. 12, 2019. He is accused in the murder of Charles Michael Meadows Jr., 39, who was found deceased on Dec. 9 on Johnson Hill Road.
Burggraf faces charges of murder, having weapons while under disability, and tampering with evidence, all felony charges.
According to Pike County Prosecuting Attorney Rob Junk, Burggraf was indicted by a Pike County Grand Jury on Dec. 20, and Burggraf is housed in the Butler County Jail.
Junk said that a weapon allegedly used in the murder has been found in a location not too far from where the murder took place, thanks to a wildlife officer with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) and a K-9 trained to sniff out gun powder. The weapon recovered is a semi-automatic pistol, Junk said.
Junk expressed his appreciation to Wildlife Officer Chris Gilkey and his K-9 Partner Mattis for finding the weapon.
According to the ODNR Division of Wildlife, the firearm was hidden for 10 days in the woods of Pike County.
"BCI requested our assistance because Ohio Division of Wildlife K-9’s are trained to detect items containing raw or burnt gun powder," according to ODNR. "At the scene it took Mattis only 10 minutes to sniff out the firearm, which was well hidden under a rock and still loaded."
For Wednesday's hearing, Burggraf's attorney, Joan Garaczkowski, of Portsmouth, filed a request for discovery. According to justia.com, "discovery involves investigating the evidence that the other side plans to present."
According to Junk, a trial date has not been set yet in the case.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.