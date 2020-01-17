On Monday, Jan. 13, several local law enforcement agencies were involved in a vehicle pursuit after a suspect failed to stop during a traffic stop on US 23 near Three Locks Road in Ross County.
According to the Chillicothe Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP), the pursuit began at 10:06 p.m. when a trooper tried to initiate the stop for a moving violation.
“The suspect vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit traveled through Ross, Pike, Scioto and Lawrence counties,” the OSP states. “While in Lawrence County on US-52, a tire deflation device was used and successfully struck the right side of the suspect’s vehicle causing the right rear tire to deflate. A Precision Immobilization Technique was conducted and the suspect was stopped on US-52 in Lawrence County.”
The driver, Kiyan Stubbs, 22, of Gahanna, was taken into custody “without further incident” and housed in the Ross County Jail.
According to the OSP, the pursuit last approximately 68 miles with speeds over 120 miles per hour.
Assisting in the pursuit were the Waverly Police Department, Piketon Police Department, Pike County Sheriff’s Office, Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, and Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
