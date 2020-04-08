In a statement released by Pike County Commissioners Tony Montgomery, Blaine Beekman, and Jerry Miller on Monday, they took the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) to task over concerns that DOE is not fulfilling promises made to the community.
DOE is currently in the process of decontamination and decommissioning (D&D) at the Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant in Piketon.
“For nearly 70 years, Pike County has borne the burden of being host to a nuclear facility,” the commissioners stated in their post on Monday. “It has been an economic benefit for the area, and for that we are grateful. It has also been a major contributor to our nation and its defense, and for that DOE should be grateful.
“The decision by the Department of Energy (DOE) to decommission and demolish the facility was met with equal parts optimism and skepticism but the desire to ‘clean up’ a massive environmental problem for our area resulted in approval from nearly all parties involved, both public and private. The primary sticking point for area residents was the decision by DOE to construct a Disposal Cell, more commonly known as the construction debris landfill. Some residents refer to it as the nuclear dump. The formation of the waste disposal cell would accomplish several objectives. It would handle some of the demolition debris from the tear down of the plant and most importantly partially remediate decades worth of radioactive and/or toxic waste in cleanup of the unlined landfills that have existed for many years.”
The commissioners then stated that the following selling points were communicated by DOE to the citizens of the area:
“1) This is the safest option.
“2) Jobs will remain for decades to come, transitioning from specialized jobs unique to the nuclear industry to all the trades needed to accomplish D&D tasks.
“3) Pike County will receive a ‘clean’ site to reindustrialize, complete with all the infrastructure an industrial site would need.
“4) Any highly contaminated materials will NOT be placed in the Disposal Cell and all materials placed in the cell would ultimately be approved by Ohio EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) and documented in the Waste Acceptance Criteria Implementation Plan or WACIP (WACIP details specifics of what is allowed in the landfill).”
“Based on what we have experienced with DOE recently there is substantial reason to not only doubt DOE but to actively oppose any further action unless and until the WACIP is fully disclosed to the public and an open dialog for the public to question areas or topics of concern is made possible,” the commissioners stated.
The commissioners’ statement included the following points of concern and direct contradictions from DOE as responses to DOE’s selling points for onsite waste disposal listed above:
“• The safest option is for all contaminated material located at the site to be removed from Pike County. The levels of contamination and quantities are what must be made known to the public and explanations provided to justify being placed in a waste cell. Since no landfills or plumes outside of perimeter road are planned to be removed the insistence that Pike County will eventually receive a fully remediated, ready to industrialize site is simply not true. A true clean-up removes all contamination created by DOE, not just relocating a portion to a safer location while leaving many tons of existing waste in place because it’s located outside of an arbitrary section of pavement. The promise of safety not only rings hollow, it completely ignores waste buried outside of perimeter road. The promise of this being the safest option is demonstrably false unless and until ALL current landfills are removed; not removing them now essentially guarantees their existence far into the future and the subsequent environmental risks they pose.
“• The existing testing laboratory located at the DOE site is being demolished. Since testing functions will still be required a Request for Proposal (RFP) for construction of a new lab was issued by the DOE contractor. Pike County was assured that not only would a new permanent lab be constructed but that the approximately 30 full-time jobs the lab represents would remain for years to come. We asked what would happen if bids were returned that didn’t require the new lab to be constructed in Pike County and we were assured that the RFP would be reissued to require the new lab to be built here. DOE did accept a bid for a new lab but rather than building one they approved a proposal that will have lab work done in mobile trailers and that employs fewer than half of the 30 people that work there now. Most recently a contract for DOE support functions was awarded to a company that resulted in the elimination of even more jobs, and to add insult to injury, the people who were retained were offered employment at a reduced rate of $5 per hour less than they previously earned. In summary, the promise of existing jobs either transitioning or remaining has been proven by DOE action to be demonstrably false.
“• Regarding infrastructure, DOE has blocked every attempt to utilize the first 80 acres already deeded to SODI (Southern Ohio Diversification Initiative). The lab mentioned above was to be constructed on this parcel but not only will there be no construction, DOE refuses access to the sewer line closest to the 80-acre parcel insisting that Pike County pay for installation of nearly a mile of sewer line to connect to another location. The reason given is that ‘DOE will not allow Pike County to connect to infrastructure we plan to tear out’. Based on numerous DOE roadblocks to utilize the property they assured us would be available to reindustrialize, the promised ability to do so is demonstrably false.
“• Due to the consistent falsehood of nearly every statement or assurance offered by DOE it is impossible for any reasonable citizen to trust that the WACIP is in the best interests of Pike County and its citizens. DOE has made the following statements to Commissioners in recent weeks;
“• When we asked for public input on the WACIP we were told … ‘Absolutely not, never going to happen.’
“• We have been told in presentation after presentation that there is more infrastructure at this site than you will ever need to assist with reindustrialization. DOE shared drawings and plans outlining all electrical, water and sewer lines in detail for Pike County’s future use. Now DOE is saying … ‘We’re not letting you connect to infrastructure we’re going to tear out.’
• When we voiced our opposition to the elimination of existing jobs due to a DOE support contract being awarded to a different company, DOE responded …‘That’s not our problem; the new contractor is responsible.’”
“Based on what appears to be a very effective and repetitive use of a bait and switch tactic, we are very concerned about the trustworthiness of DOE statements and intentions,” the commissioners continued. “There have been several comments like those above that speak directly to DOE’s intent. Their stated goal is to ‘complete the mission’. That mission is defined in the Record of Decision (ROD) and involves moving forward regardless of Pike County citizens’ concerns. This is unacceptable.
“DOE has consistently misled elected officials and/or outright lied about nearly all talking points they’ve put forth. Accordingly, it is foolish to assume DOE will conduct itself transparently and honestly regarding the yet to be approved WACIP, a draft of which was sent recently, without notice to anyone in Pike County, to Ohio EPA. To assume that to be coincidence when the submission coincides with a global pandemic dominating daily news cycles is also foolish. Ohio EPA has not returned Commissioners’ calls to discuss the WACIP in a lack of transparency that is not acceptable to Pike County.
“We are very disappointed with DOE and the repeated and unnecessary disparity between words and actions. We will continue to push for the promises made to be kept and most importantly for a thorough review and vetting of the WACIP through public participation and input. To most Pike Countians someone’s word means something. We intend to keep our word and will do everything within our power to ensure that DOE keeps theirs.”
In an interview with the News Watchman on Tuesday, the commissioners indicated that they are not against onsite waste disposal per se, but that the agreement was that if Pike County had onsite waste disposal than DOE would do certain things for the county in return.
“We are not saying that we are against onsite waste disposal,” Montgomery said.
“That’s up to the community, and we want them to have input,” Miller added.
Montgomery indicated that in return for onsite waste disposal, the county was supposed to get jobs, a clean site, cleanup of the landfills and plumes, and the ability to reindustrialize the site “using this massive infrastructure that DOE said will leave us the greatest site in the nation.”
“So, we’re okay with onsite disposal in return for these things. Well at this point there is no ‘in return,’” Montgomery said.
If DOE does not fulfill these promises, then the commissioners are not for onsite waste disposal, he indicated.
“We’re against things going in there that have not been clearly defined,” Miller said.
Miller indicated that DOE has not kept its promises to provide what he calls “low-hanging fruit” — or things that are “easy for DOE in the big scale of things.”
“If we can’t trust that they’re going to do that, we absolutely want the public to have access to the Waste Acceptance Criteria Implementation Plan (WACIP), the final draft of which was just recently submitted to EPA.”
“If DOE is doing something that is safe, why can’t the community see that and why can’t we have a give and take in whatever form or format EPA or DOE desires for the community to have a say or at least to understand it and be able to ask questions about it?” Miller asked.
“We do not want DOE to pay for things; we just want access to the infrastructure they assured us would be available.”
Beekman said that in 2015 when commissioners submitted their comments on WACIP, they made it very clear that DOE was going to have to clean up the plumes and landfills that existed on the plant site because they want to reindustrialize the site.
“At no point has any commissioner been okay with onsite disposal that is not vetted by the public, by the EPA, and safe … We’re not selling our soul here for a few jobs,” Miller said. “We want this thing to be safe, and we want the jobs and the infrastructure to reuse that area for Pike County and its citizens, and it appears that we are not able to do that.
“In addition, if we can’t have access to public input on the waste acceptance criteria, based on their actions to this point, how is anyone to trust that that waste acceptance criteria is what Blaine and the board of commissioners in 2015 agreed to? We don’t know.”
The commissioners urge Pike County residents to request copies of the WACIP (Waste Acceptance Criteria Implementation Plan) draft from Ohio EPA.
Ohio EPA Southeast District Contact Information:
Ohio EPA Southeast District
ATTN: Angie Hardesty
2195 Front Street
Logan, Ohio 43138
740-385-8501
740-385-6490 FAX
More information about requesting public records from Ohio EPA can be found at https://epa.ohio.gov/dir/publicrecords#112015048-public-records
The News Watchman reached out to DOE concerning the timeline for onsite waste disposal and how that may be impacted by the current coronavirus pandemic.
A DOE spokesperson indicated on Tuesday that due to the pandemic, the “Portsmouth Cleanup site is currently in minimum essential mission critical posture with maximum teleworking.”
“Projects are moving forward, to the extent possible under the current conditions,” the DOE spokesperson said. “Once the site transitions back to normal operations, impacts to the cleanup mission will be evaluated and addressed.”
The spokesperson did not respond concerning the commissioners’ Monday statement.
Many area residents and elected officials have expressed major concerns over offsite contamination they believe is coming from the plant — and specifically from the construction of the controversial onsite waste disposal facility.
The facility is being built after a Record of Decision was agreed upon by the U.S. Department of Energy and the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency in 2015 calling for the construction of an on-site disposal facility as part of the remedy for more than two million cubic yards of decontamination and decommissioning waste from the plant, which ceased operations in 2001. DOE has stated in the past that waste that does not meet the approved acceptance criteria for the onsite facility will be shipped offsite for disposal at appropriate licensed or commercial disposal facilities.
Since then, many local and area elected officials have called for a stop to the construction of the onsite disposal cell after information was made public that led many to believe that DOE was not totally truthful about the risks associated with onsite disposal — specifically bedrock fractures beneath the surface of the onsite waste disposal site and fears that waste could get into the groundwater, including the underground Teays River. Other concerns included streams, groundwater seeps, and sandstone lenses at the site, as reported by Karl Kalbacher of The Ferguson Group in 2017.
According to Kalbacher, information on fractures is found in a DOE document in Appendix I, which is about 4,000 pages into the document.
Recent concerns by area residents have included a finding in DOE’s 2017 Annual Site Environmental Report (ASER), which was released in 2019, that shows that neptunium-237 was found near Zahn’s Corner Middle School by ambient air monitoring.
The Scioto Valley Local School District Board of Education decided to close Zahn’s Corner Middle School as of Monday, May 13, 2019, due to the detection of enriched uranium inside the school building during a study by scientists which was released by Northern Arizona University on April 27, 2019, and detection of neptunium-237 in a U.S. Department of Energy air monitor adjacent to the school.
It was also announced in 2019 that americium-241 was detected at the school air monitor in 2018. The neptunium detection was from 2017 but was only made public in 2019.
According to the Pike County General Health District, americium-241 is a radioactive isotope with health effects similar to neptunium. Neptunium is a transuranic element and a known carcinogen (cancer-causing substance), according to the health district.
The school district has since quarantined the school.
The Pike County General Health District and others have expressed belief that neptunium reached the air monitor at the school as a likely result of the construction of the waste disposal facility at the plant site.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.