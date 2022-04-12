PIKETON — Earlier this month, the Southern Ohio Organized & Major Crimes Task Force conducted two narcotics-related search warrants in Piketon.
According to a press release from the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, the search warrants came following a lengthy investigation by the Piketon Police Department, Pike County Sheriff’s Office, and the Southern Ohio Organized and Major Crimes Task Force.
Officers with the Piketon Police Department, Waverly Police Department, Pike County Sheriff’s Office, and the task force served the warrants at two separate Piketon locations on Friday, April 1.
The warrants were executed at 220 East Third St. and 215 Forsythe St., both in Piketon. Several individuals were arrested on warrants for drug trafficking and drug possession. Substances believed to be methamphetamine, Xanax, and fentanyl, along with digital scales, drug paraphernalia, and hypodermic syringes were found during the search of the properties.
Sheriff Tracy D. Evans states that Joseph Lemaster, Sarah Trent, and Christopher Hodge were arrested on warrants, including drug trafficking and drug possession along with Joshua Goode and Billie Jo Osborne were arrested on warrants for drug trafficking and theft of a motor vehicle.
The investigation is ongoing and will be presented to the Pike County Grand Jury at a future date for consideration of additional charges.
Ohio Attorney General David Yost, Pike County Sheriff Tracy Evans, Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer, New Boston Police Chief Carl Compton, Scioto County Prosecutor Shane Tieman and Pike County Prosecutor Rob Junk joined Evans in the announcement.
Those wishing to leave drug information for the Southern Ohio Organized and Major Crime Task Force, should phone the Task Force tip line at (740) 354-5656 or email drugs@sciotecountysheriff.com. All information will be kept confidential and anonymous.
