WAVERLY— On Friday, March 4, Pike County Auditor Kayla Slusher will come before the Pike County Court of Common Pleas for an arraignment regarding her recent indictment on several counts of theft and misuse of a county credit card.
At 2 p.m., Slusher will make her first appearance before the court where her charges will be read and she will asked to enter a plea.
Reading those charges will be the retired Judge Linton D. Lewis, formerly of the Perry County Court of Common Pleas. According to court records, Lewis was assigned to be the visiting judge last month and will continue in that role for as long as the proceedings continue.
Last month, the News Watchman reported on the findings from the Auditor of State Special Investigations Unit’s forensic audit and investigation who announced the charges she is facing- including stealing more than $2,600 from the county.
Her charges are as followed:
- One count of Theft in Office, a fourth degree felony
- One count of Theft in Office, a fifth degree felony
- One count of Theft, a fifth degree felony
- One count of Misuse of Credit Cards, a first degree misdemeanor
“Our professional investigators continue to be some of the best in the country and I am proud of the work they do on behalf of Ohio’s taxpayers,” said Auditor Keith Faber in a released statement. “In 2021 alone our SIU team uncovered millions of dollars in stolen and illegally spent taxpayer funds.”
According to a press release, SIU became involved in the matter after receiving information from a confidential source. Following their investigation, the office concluded that Slusher had been improperly paying herself more salary than permitted and using county resources to pay for personal expenses.
The Special Prosecutors also filed a request with the Ohio Supreme Court to initiate proceedings to suspend the Pike County Auditor from office pending the outcome of the criminal case.
In response that request, the court announced a special commission of retired judges had been created to consider the suspension. Those judges- Judge David E. Cain, Judge L. Alan Goldsberry, and Judge James L. Kimbler- will be compensated for their work through the Attorney General’s Office.
Attorneys in SIU were appointed as special prosecutors and will prosecute the case. Pike County Prosector Rob Junk requested this appointment since his office has worked alongside Slusher’s office.
Representing the defense is Wheelersburg-based attorney Rick L. Faulkner.
Slusher is also set to appear before the Chillicothe Municipal Court on Thursday, April 7 regarding charges in a separate incident.
Stemming from a January incident outside a Chillicothe residence, the auditor is facing charges of aggravated trespass, assault, and criminal mischief. According to a case report filed by the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, Slusher allegedly attacked a 37-year-old female and threw rocks at the home.
That pre-trial is set for 9 a.m.
