OSHP

CHILLICOTHE – On Oct. 20, at approximately 03:36 p.m., a 2015 Freightliner

Coronado, driven by Jeffrey Palm, age 67, of Newark, Ohio, was traveling northeast on US 23 in the left lane.

Palm made an improper lane change, striking a 2016 Kia Forte, driven by Kenneth Beach, age 52, of Crestline, Ohio, who was traveling northeast on US

23 in the right lane.

Beach’s vehicle spun out of control, crossed four lanes of travel, and then was struck by a 2007 Ford Escape driven by Robert Tackett, age 60, of Springfield, Ohio. Tackett was traveling southwest on US 23 in the right lane.

He was transported to Adena Regional Medical Center by Med Care with non-life

threatening injuries.

Roger Beach, age 71, of Crestline, Ohio, was a front seat passenger in the Kia Forte. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Med Care. Kenneth Beach was

transported by air, to Grant Medical Center, by Med-Flight, with serious injuries.

Palm was uninjured in the crash.

Green Township Fire and EMS, Harrison Township EMS, Huntington Township EMS, Med Care, the Ohio Department of Transportation and Med-Flight assisted on scene. The crash remains under investigation.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you


Load comments