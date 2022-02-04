PIKE COUNTY— The latest unemployment figures for Ohio counties released by the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services indicated Pike County is among the leading counties.
The report for December 2021 showed a 5.1% unemployment rate in the county, which tied for fifth with Meigs County. Monroe County led the way with 6% and other nearby counties like Adams, Scioto, and Vinton were not far behind.
The state unemployment rate for the month was 3.4%, down from the November average of 3.5%. Pike County had an unemployment rate of 5.0% that month.
At its peak last year, the county saw its unemployment reach as high as 7.7% in September. This measure led the state.
January 2022 unemployment figures will be made available on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.