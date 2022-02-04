PIKE COUNTY— The latest unemployment figures for Ohio counties released by the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services indicated Pike County is among the leading counties.

The report for December 2021 showed a 5.1% unemployment rate in the county, which tied for fifth with Meigs County. Monroe County led the way with 6% and other nearby counties like Adams, Scioto, and Vinton were not far behind.

The state unemployment rate for the month was 3.4%, down from the November average of 3.5%. Pike County had an unemployment rate of 5.0% that month.

At its peak last year, the county saw its unemployment reach as high as 7.7% in September. This measure led the state.

January 2022 unemployment figures will be made available on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you


Load comments