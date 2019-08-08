Class 1 Winner: Levi Pettit
Class 1 Runner-Up: Carigan Haggy
Trophy sponsored in Memory of Amos Salisbury
Class 2 Winner: Bryce Wooldridge
Class 2 Runner-Up: Carigan Haggy
Trophy sponsored in Memory of Amos Salisbury
Class 3 Winner: Rylee Bapst
Class 3 Runner-Up: Jenna Lightle
Trophy sponsored by McClay Hereford Farms
Class 4 Winner: Rilee Brewster
Class 4 Runner-Up: Kole Keller
Trophy sponsored by McClay Hereford Farms
Class 5 Winner: Zadie Brewster
Class 5 Runner-Up: Rylee Helton
Trophy sponsored by Joe Crace Family
Class 6 Winner: Olivia Southworth
Class 6 Runner-Up: Haylee Brown
Trophy sponsored by Joe Crace Family
Class 7 Winner: Rylee Helton
Class 7 Runner-Up: Morgan Cox
Trophy sponsored by Joe Crace Family
Class 8 Winner: Olivia Southworth
Class 8 Runner-Up: Ava Ricer
Trophy sponsored by Joe Crace Family
Grand Champion Market Lamb: Olivia Southworth
Trophy sponsored by Mike Cooper Insurance Agency
Banner sponsored by Shawnee Animal Clinic
Reserve Champion Market Lamb: Rilee Brewster
Trophy sponsored by Meredith and Mary Gragg
Banner sponsored by Katrina R. Heibel with Rodan+Fields Skincare
Rate of Gain Lamb: Jenna Lightle
Trophy sponsored by Brandon K. Wooldridge and Sons
Banner sponsored by Katrina R. Heibel with Rodan+Fields Skincare
Champion Senior Sheep Skill-a-thon: Jake Tribby
Trophy sponsored by Bill and Amy Haggy
Reserve Champion Senior Sheep Skill-a-thon: Morgan Cox
Trophy sponsored by Bill and Amy Haggy
Champion Intermediate Sheep Skill-a-thon: Haylee Brown
Trophy sponsored by Bill and Amy Haggy
Reserve Champion Intermediate Sheep Skill-a-thon: Brevin Wooldridge
Trophy sponsored by Bill and Amy Haggy
Champion Junior Sheep Skill-a-thon: Madison Legg
Trophy sponsored by Bill and Amy Haggy
Reserve Champion Junior Sheep Skill-a-thon: Ava Ricer
Trophy sponsored by Bill and Amy Haggy
Champion Senior Sheep Showmanship: Morgan Cox
Trophy sponsored by Pike Water, Inc.
Reserve Champion Senior Sheep Showmanship: Skylar White
Trophy sponsored in Memory of John and Ruth Voelker
Champion Intermediate Sheep Showmanship: Brevin Wooldridge
Trophy sponsored by Richardson Farms
Reserve Champion Intermediate Sheep Showmanship: Haylee Brown
Trophy sponsored by A.J. Pritchett
Champion Junior Sheep Showmanship: Kole Keller
Trophy sponsored by AlDon and Judy Cisco
Reserve Champion Junior Sheep Showmanship: Kennadie Southworth
Trophy sponsored by DKM Construction
BREEDING SHOW
Grand Champion Breeding: Morgan Cox
Trophy sponsored by Hair by Miranda at CR Styles
Banner sponsored by Brandon K. Wooldridge and Sons Farm
Reserve Championship Breeding: Kendal Lowe
Trophy sponsored by Joe Crace Family
Banner sponsored by Brandon K. Wooldridge and Sons Farm
