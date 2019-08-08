Class 1 Winner: Levi Pettit

Class 1 Runner-Up: Carigan Haggy

Trophy sponsored in Memory of Amos Salisbury

Class 2 Winner: Bryce Wooldridge

Class 2 Runner-Up: Carigan Haggy

Trophy sponsored in Memory of Amos Salisbury

Class 3 Winner: Rylee Bapst

Class 3 Runner-Up: Jenna Lightle

Trophy sponsored by McClay Hereford Farms

Class 4 Winner: Rilee Brewster

Class 4 Runner-Up: Kole Keller

Trophy sponsored by McClay Hereford Farms

Class 5 Winner: Zadie Brewster

Class 5 Runner-Up: Rylee Helton

Trophy sponsored by Joe Crace Family

Class 6 Winner: Olivia Southworth

Class 6 Runner-Up: Haylee Brown

Trophy sponsored by Joe Crace Family

Class 7 Winner: Rylee Helton

Class 7 Runner-Up: Morgan Cox

Trophy sponsored by Joe Crace Family

Class 8 Winner: Olivia Southworth

Class 8 Runner-Up: Ava Ricer

Trophy sponsored by Joe Crace Family

Grand Champion Market Lamb: Olivia Southworth

Trophy sponsored by Mike Cooper Insurance Agency

Banner sponsored by Shawnee Animal Clinic

Reserve Champion Market Lamb: Rilee Brewster

Trophy sponsored by Meredith and Mary Gragg

Banner sponsored by Katrina R. Heibel with Rodan+Fields Skincare

Rate of Gain Lamb: Jenna Lightle

Trophy sponsored by Brandon K. Wooldridge and Sons

Banner sponsored by Katrina R. Heibel with Rodan+Fields Skincare

Champion Senior Sheep Skill-a-thon: Jake Tribby

Trophy sponsored by Bill and Amy Haggy

Reserve Champion Senior Sheep Skill-a-thon: Morgan Cox

Trophy sponsored by Bill and Amy Haggy

Champion Intermediate Sheep Skill-a-thon: Haylee Brown

Trophy sponsored by Bill and Amy Haggy

Reserve Champion Intermediate Sheep Skill-a-thon: Brevin Wooldridge

Trophy sponsored by Bill and Amy Haggy

Champion Junior Sheep Skill-a-thon: Madison Legg

Trophy sponsored by Bill and Amy Haggy

Reserve Champion Junior Sheep Skill-a-thon: Ava Ricer

Trophy sponsored by Bill and Amy Haggy

Champion Senior Sheep Showmanship: Morgan Cox

Trophy sponsored by Pike Water, Inc. 

Reserve Champion Senior Sheep Showmanship: Skylar White

Trophy sponsored in Memory of John and Ruth Voelker

Champion Intermediate Sheep Showmanship: Brevin Wooldridge

Trophy sponsored by Richardson Farms

Reserve Champion Intermediate Sheep Showmanship: Haylee Brown

Trophy sponsored by A.J. Pritchett

Champion Junior Sheep Showmanship: Kole Keller

Trophy sponsored by AlDon and Judy Cisco

Reserve Champion Junior Sheep Showmanship: Kennadie Southworth

Trophy sponsored by DKM Construction

BREEDING SHOW

Grand Champion Breeding: Morgan Cox

Trophy sponsored by Hair by Miranda at CR Styles

Banner sponsored by Brandon K. Wooldridge and Sons Farm

Reserve Championship Breeding: Kendal Lowe

Trophy sponsored by Joe Crace Family

Banner sponsored by Brandon K. Wooldridge and Sons Farm

Load comments