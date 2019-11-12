Waverly City Schools students and staff observed World Polio Day on Oct. 24 by purchasing purple pinkies from Rotary Interact students.
Rotary Interact students sold the purple pinkies for $1 a pinkie during lunch at Waverly’s primary, intermediate, junior high, and high schools. The proceeds are to go to the effort to purchase polio vaccines for children living in countries where the debilitating disease is still prevalent.
According to information provided by Rotary, “Poliomyelitis, or polio, is a paralyzing and potentially debilitating disease that still threatens children in some parts of the world.” According to the information, polio can strike people of any age but mainly affects children under five years of age.
“Poliovirus invades the nervous system and can cause total paralysis in hours,” according to Rotary.
According to Rotary, “For more than 30 years, Rotary and our partners have driven the effort to eradicate polio worldwide. Our PolioPlus program was the first initiative to tackle global polio eradication by vaccinating children on a massive scale ... With our partners, we have reduced polio cases by 99.9 percent, from 350,000 cases in 125 counties in 1988 to just 33 cases caused by the wild virus in 2018.”
Waverly High School’s Rotary Interact Club is sponsored by the Rotary Club of Pike County.
