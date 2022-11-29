(COLUMBUS, Ohio) The Ohio Housing Finance Agency (OHFA) Board approved the issuance of bonds in September to support the Agency’s home loans and down payment assistance for Ohio homebuyers. The bond issuance closed November 17 with the disbursement of $150 million in bond proceeds.

The funds generated from the bond issuance will allow OHFA to assist approximately 950 qualified homebuyers in the coming year. From July 2021 to June 2022, OHFA worked with more than 125 lenders across Ohio to provide more than 3,800 loans to homebuyers, which totals more than $588 million in loans. OHFA loan and down payment assistance programs assist low- to moderate-income homebuyers and first-time homeowners, recognizing the difficulty such buyers have accumulating the funds to purchase a home.


