(COLUMBUS, Ohio) The Ohio Housing Finance Agency (OHFA) Board approved the issuance of bonds in September to support the Agency’s home loans and down payment assistance for Ohio homebuyers. The bond issuance closed November 17 with the disbursement of $150 million in bond proceeds.
The funds generated from the bond issuance will allow OHFA to assist approximately 950 qualified homebuyers in the coming year. From July 2021 to June 2022, OHFA worked with more than 125 lenders across Ohio to provide more than 3,800 loans to homebuyers, which totals more than $588 million in loans. OHFA loan and down payment assistance programs assist low- to moderate-income homebuyers and first-time homeowners, recognizing the difficulty such buyers have accumulating the funds to purchase a home.
“Competitive interest rates are not always enough to help first-time homebuyers purchase a home, especially in a competitive housing market. Our programs provide Ohioans with the additional financial resources to purchase a home,” said OHFA Executive Director Shawn Smith.
OHFA offers down payment assistance, career-related interest rate discounts and other loan products to make buying a home more affordable. To be eligible for OHFA programs, Ohioans must meet the income requirement, purchase price limit, and have a credit score of at least 640 for a conventional, USDA, and VA loan or a credit score of 650 for an FHA loan. Qualifying property types include new and existing single-family homes, conforming condominiums, duplexes, modular homes, and manufactured homes.
Ohioans can visit www.myohiohome.org for more information on the programs and to find a participating lender in their area.
