Once again, it is Thanksgiving, a time for all to gather together over a wholesome family meal and reflect upon the year’s events and the things in our lives for which we are most thankful.
No year is without its share of ups and downs, but despite the challenges faced, many Pike Countians express a sense of gratefulness this holiday season for the many blessings in their lives.
Rebecca Hall, of Waverly, is counting her blessings this Thanksgiving.
“I am thankful for life, music, and memories made with loved ones,” said Hall.
Cherie Daniels, of Chillicothe, has spent many years as an employee at Bristol Village. She says her health has been problematic this year, but healing and the support and love of family and friends has seen her through a difficult year.
“I have had some health issues over the past couple of months, so I am more thankful than ever this Thanksgiving season,” Daniels said. “I am so thankful for my loving husband, Greg, who has been there for me every step of this journey. I am truly thankful for the hundreds of prayers that have been said for me. God has truly blessed my life, and I will always be thankful to Him for His continued blessings.”
Sally Byler, a retired Pike County teacher who resides in Jackson, echoes Daniels’ sentiments.
“I am thankful for my family, good health, God, and so much more,” said Byler.
Brenda Hawk, of Piketon, is thankful for new beginnings this year.
“I am thankful for all of the new lives in my life,” said Hawk. “From new babies to new neighbors!”
Sarah Countryman, of Bainbridge, spells out her thankfulness in a
creative and festive way:
“I am THANKFUL”, she said. “For the following:
T-Time with Family
H-Health
A- Apple Pie, of Course
N- Neighbors and Friends
K- Kindness
F- Forgiveness
U-Understanding and Acceptance
L- Love. Above all, Love one Another!”
Happy Thanksgiving to you and yours from all of us at the News Watchman!
