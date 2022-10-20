Wagner Trial 1020 0001

George Wagner IV enters the courtroom escorted by members of Star Team for the Ohio Department of Corrections. The trial of George Washington Wagner IV resumes Thursday, October 20, 2022 at the Pike County Common Pleas Court in Waverly, Ohio. Eight members of the Rhoden family were found shot to death at four different locations on April 21-22, 2016.

 Brooke LaValley

In week six of the murder trial of George Wagner IV, the State continues to make its case. Wagner and three family members, his brother Jake, mother Angela and father are charged with various crimes connected to the killings of seven members of the Rhoden family and Hannah Gilley in April of 2016.

On Wednesday, Mike Kaizer, a forensic accountant with BCI continued his testimony from Tuesday afternoon concerning financial practices of the Wagners.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you


Load comments