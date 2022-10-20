George Wagner IV enters the courtroom escorted by members of Star Team for the Ohio Department of Corrections. The trial of George Washington Wagner IV resumes Thursday, October 20, 2022 at the Pike County Common Pleas Court in Waverly, Ohio. Eight members of the Rhoden family were found shot to death at four different locations on April 21-22, 2016.
In week six of the murder trial of George Wagner IV, the State continues to make its case. Wagner and three family members, his brother Jake, mother Angela and father are charged with various crimes connected to the killings of seven members of the Rhoden family and Hannah Gilley in April of 2016.
On Wednesday, Mike Kaizer, a forensic accountant with BCI continued his testimony from Tuesday afternoon concerning financial practices of the Wagners.
Kaiser focused on purchases made in the weeks leading up to the murders. According to Kaizer, a Wal-Mart purchase for more than $500 was paid for by a credit card belonging to Jake Wagner, but only a credit card issued to George Wagner was declined twice.
The next purchase that was discussed was Jake Wagner’s purchase of ammunition and a magazine that holds ammunition at a Bass Pro Shops store in Cincinnati.
Next, Kaizer went through a series of purchases to a few different vendors that included a flashlight, an oil filter, a bug detector and two fishing nets. There was a $630 charge to a company in China.
“China does not honor our subpoenas,” Kaizer said. So the prosecution could not find out what items were purchased.
Kaizer also talked about many transfers between the Wagners and was asked if that was indicative of a well-coordinated group. Kaizer answered, “Yes.”
Kaizer was also asked who paid the utilities at the Wagner property, and he answered it was George and Jake.
Defense attorney Richard Nash quizzed Kaizer and how he examined evidence and how he determined what purchases were evidence.
“Just because something seemed important to you, you are not saying that’s actual evidence, in this case right?” Nash asked.
“It’s evidence in the case, yes, but it may not be relevant,” Kaizer replied.
Nash also confirmed that no account that Kaizer found had all four Wagners’ names on any one account.
“If we saw people operating as a unit, wouldn’t we see an account with all four names on it?” Nash asked.
“Yes, that could be,” Kaizer said.
Nash also pointed out that cash transfers between the Wagners could not be traced, and just because Jake and George paid all the utilities did not mean that others would not reimburse them in case to pay a portion of the bill.
Next, BCI agent Ryan Scheiderer, returned to the stand to testify about another search executed on the Wagners’ former farm on Peterson Road.
The prosecution had played wiretaps in which the Wagners discussed BCI agents repeatedly searching and digging on the property the Wagners previously owned. Angela questioned her sons on whether they knew which barn the agents were digging near.
“She just seemed super concerned about where exactly we were digging on that property,” said Scheiderer.
Scheiderer said investigators decided to do another search of Peterson Road property in October 2018. They were concerned, he said, about a newer barn the Wagners had built before they moved to Alaska and whether the family had hidden murder weapons or important evidence in the foundation of the barn.
Inside that barn, under a pile of debris, was a well that went down to an old cistern. BCI agent Bryan White said a dive team was called in to see if anything could be recovered from that cistern. White said that inside that cistern the dive team recovered a device that looked to be a homemade firearm suppressor.
On Thursday, BCI Analyst Julia Eveslage took the stand once again this time to read many pages of text messages between Jake Wagner to Hanna Rhoden. One message read:
“I’m telling you right now, make a choice and make it now. If you do this it’s over and I will take Sophie and if I have to by force.”
Some of the messages date back to 2013.
Prosecutors said in opening arguments the custody dispute over Hanna and Jake’s daughter (Sophie) was the motive for the eight killings that took place in April of 2016.
Friday, Jake Wagner’s ex-wife, Elizabeth Armer, took the stand and told a jury about one time when Jake threatened to kill her that made her scared enough that she planned to “leave the house immediately.”
Armer also told the jury the Wagners had custody arrangements figured out as to who would take custody in the event any or all were arrested. She also they had talked about creating a bulletproof bulldozer that could be driven into the wall of a jail.
The state has presented six weeks of evidence to the jury so far, but three key witnesses have yet to testify: George’s grandmother Fredericka Wagner, George’s mother Angela Wagner and George’s brother Jake Wagner.
