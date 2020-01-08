Many changes that will happen in 2020 are unknown, but some Ohioans can expect a pay increase in the new year.
The Ohio minimum wage increased on Wednesday, Jan. 1, from $8.55 per hour to $8.70 for employees who work for a business that brings in more than $319,000 before taxes or any other expenses are subtracted.
Tipped employees who work for a business with the same financial standing will see an increase from $4.30 per hour to $4.35.
The increase was required thanks to a state constitutional amendment that was approved by voters in 2006, which changes the rate of minimum wage depending on the previous year’s inflation rate.
Ohio Constitution Part II Section 34a states that on the 30th day of each September, beginning in 2007, the state minimum wage rate shall be increased effective the first day of the following January by the rate of inflation for the 12 month period prior to that September according to the Consumer Price Index.
The Consumer Price Index (CPI), according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, is a measure of the average change over time in the prices paid by urban consumers for a market basket of consumer goods and services.
CPI is calculated by taking price changes for each item in the predetermined basket of goods and averaging them.
Even though it is a statewide change, some minimum wage workers may see their hourly work pay stay the same.
For people who work for businesses that gross less than $319,000 or if a worker is younger than 16, the minimum wage is $7.25, which is the federal minimum wage.
Changing this wage would require the approval of Congress and the signature of the President.
Other states are also jumping on board the 2020 minimum wage increase train. New Mexico increased their minimum wage to $9 and Washington State increased theirs to $13.50.
Washington, D.C. currently has the highest minimum wage at $14 per hour, which is expected to increase to $15 by mid 2020.
John Stran is a reporter for News Watchman sister publication The Logan Daily News.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.