CHILLICOTHE— The Chillicothe Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two vehicle fatal crash that occurred on US-23 near milepost 15 in Ross County on Sunday, Jan. 16, at approximately 5:20 p.m.
A 2017 Dodge Challenger, driven by Michael A. Ward, 27 years-old, of Chillicothe was traveling northbound on US-23 before traveling off the left side of the roadway and into the grassy median.
His vehicle crossed into the southbound lanes of US-23 and struck a 2014 Ford Flex, driven by Deanna B. Glendenning, 66, of Chillicothe, who was traveling southbound on US-23. Ward was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Ross County Coroner.
Glendenning was transported to Adena Regional Medical Center by MedCare for non-life threatening injuries. Her passenger, Gale Glendenning, 73, of Chillicothe was transported to Adena Regional Medical Center by Green Township EMS for non-life threatening injuries.
The Ohio State Patrol was assisted on the scene by Green and Springfield Township FD and EMS along with MedCare EMS.
This crash remains under investigation.
