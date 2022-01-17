CHILLICOTHE— The Chillicothe Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two vehicle fatal crash that occurred on US-23 near milepost 15 in Ross County on Sunday, Jan. 16, at approximately 5:20 p.m.

A 2017 Dodge Challenger, driven by Michael A. Ward, 27 years-old, of Chillicothe was traveling northbound on US-23 before traveling off the left side of the roadway and into the grassy median.

His vehicle crossed into the southbound lanes of US-23 and struck a 2014 Ford Flex, driven by Deanna B. Glendenning, 66, of Chillicothe, who was traveling southbound on US-23. Ward was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Ross County Coroner.

Glendenning was transported to Adena Regional Medical Center by MedCare for non-life threatening injuries. Her passenger, Gale Glendenning, 73, of Chillicothe was transported to Adena Regional Medical Center by Green Township EMS for non-life threatening injuries.

The Ohio State Patrol was assisted on the scene by Green and Springfield Township FD and EMS along with MedCare EMS.

This crash remains under investigation.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you


Load comments