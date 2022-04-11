WAVERLY — Next week’s Waverly Village Council session will include conversations on an update to policies of the Waverly Police Department.
Per the files received by the News Watchman, the documents detail the training policy, oaths of office, and departmental directives pertaining to the department.
Police Chief John Winfield wrote in his preface addressed to WPD employees that the manual was devised to provide “readily accessible and contemporary information pertaining to the department policies.”
“Each officer is given the legal authority and is charged with the responsibility to prevent and detect criminal activity, apprehend offenders, protect life and property and enforce laws and ordinances vigorously,” Winfield wrote in the policy preface. “This must be accomplished in a manner that will inspire the confidence and respect of the public we serve.”
Winfield on Tuesday, April 12 said Texas-based Lexipol is writing the policy manual and further updates will be coming over the next several months. According to its website, Lexipol serves two million law enforcement professionals through its service.
“This really is a great program,” Winfield said, where WPD officers will be able to review the updated policies online and be required to verify they read it.
The preliminary manual went into detail regarding the requirements needed to serve on WPD in varying capacities- whether that be chief of police, school resource officers, training sergeant, or peace officer.
According to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, all peace officers are required to complete a Peace Officer Basic Training Academy that is approved by the Ohio Peace Officer Training Commission.
Dependent on the age of the applicant, standards must be met at the number of sit-ups done in one minute, the number of push-ups in one minute, and a 1.5-mile timed run.
During the program, students focus such topics as administration, legal matters, human relations, handling of firearms, driving, investigation, traffic, civil disorders, and more according to the Ohio Revised Code.
A review of what suffices as the authority of WPD officers both within and outside its jurisdiction is also included in the manual.
Within Waverly, that authority extends at all times and places, but limitations exist when for altercations take place outside town. As long as the pursuit starts within the jurisdiction or without unreasonable delay after the offense is committed, the arrest authority still stands.
“While this department recognizes the power of peace officers to make arrests and take other enforcement action, officers are encouraged to use sound discretion in the enforcement of the law,” reads the law enforcement authority section of the manual. “This department does not tolerate abuse of law enforcement authority.”
Councilman Tom Hlasten announced the new manual during his public safety report in last week’s Waverly Village Council session.
Described as a lengthy read, Hlasten said he was impressed with the detail of what he estimated as a “three-hour long read.”
Council will convene on Tuesday, April 19 in its 201 W. North St. chambers starting at 7 p.m to discuss this matter and more during its next regularly scheduled meeting.
