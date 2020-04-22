Educating the public about the dangers of becoming entrapped in grain silos, the film producers of “SILO” recently issued a re-release of their documentary for free on Vimeo (an online streaming video website).
Wilber-Price Farm Solutions and the Pike County Farm Bureau first hosted the screening of the independent movie, “Silo,” in the Multi-Purpose Building at the Pike County Fairgrounds at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 7.
Since planting season has arrived for farmers, the producers of “SILO” felt it was important to re-release their documentary, saying, “To acknowledge the dangers farmers face during planting season, and to remain true to our mission of promoting farm safety and cultivating community, the ‘SILO’ film producers are excited to re-release ‘SILO: Edge of the Real World’, an original, 10-minute documentary film. It will be available for free on Vimeo starting April 3.”
“SILO: Edge of the Real World” follows Adam Fox and Clay Althoff of Rising Sun, Indiana. After a grain entrapment shocks their small community, both farmers grapple with the risks and rewards of modern farm life. The 10-minute documentary premiered in 2017 at the TriBeCa Film Festival in New York City. The success of the documentary inspired the full-length, award-winning feature film “SILO.”
Producers are anxious to spread the word and potentially save lives. They encourage those at home to watch the film, saying, “Farmers and ranchers are #stillfarming, and though we practice social distancing, content such as ‘SILO: Edge of the Real World’ helps keep us all #togetherathome.”
Follow @silothefilm1 on Facebook or @silothefilm on Twitter and Instagram for updates.
