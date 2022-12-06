Wagner Trial 1117 11

George Wagner IV is questioned by Special Prosecutor Angela Canepa on Thursday November 17, 2022 at the Pike County Common Pleas Court in Waverly, Ohio. Eight members of the Rhoden family were found shot to death at four different locations on April 21-22, 2016.

 Brooke LaValley

George W. Wagner IV will be sentenced on December 19 in Pike County Common Pleas Court.

In a case that took 11 weeks to present, the jury took less than seven hours to find Wagner guilty of all 22 counts that he was charged with.


Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments