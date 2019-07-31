A federal partnership grant through the Forest Legacy Program will allow more than 1,200 acres of forest land adjacent to Shawnee State Forest to be acquired, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Forestry.
“This is a great development,” Governor Mike DeWine said. “Through this program, we will expand Shawnee State Forest and protect and conserve important forest land in Ohio.”
The acreage, located in Scioto County near Shawnee State Park and the Nature Conservancy’s Edge of Appalachia Preserve, will become part of Shawnee State Forest. Multiple partners, such as the Buckeye Trail Association and The Nature Conservancy, have “expressed support for the project,” according to the Division of Forestry. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Services will provide financial support with grant cost-share from the state.
“The purchase of this forest next to Shawnee State Forest will significantly expand Ohio’s largest contiguous block of forest land, enhancing biodiversity and providing a mix of recreational activities,” said Mary Mertz, ODNR Director. “We are excited by this opportunity.”
For additional information about Ohio’s Forest Legacy Program, visit forestry.ohiodnr.gov/legacyprogram .
