COLUMBUS —Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation Administrator John Logue announced today that Ohio’s private employers will pay nearly $90 million less in workers’ compensation premiums in the next fiscal year due to an 8% rate reduction approved by the BWC Board of Directors. Overall, the average rate levels for the 257,000 private and public Ohio employers in the BWC system are at their lowest in over 60 years.

“Businesses adopting a safety focused culture is what allows us to reduce rates to the lowest they have been in 60 years,” said Governor DeWine. “I applaud Ohio employers for their efforts in keeping their workplace safe.”


