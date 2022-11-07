Objectives: The purpose of this project was to analyze your residential wipe samples in order to interrogate the potential presence of enriched U in your home environment. I received three separate packages of samples at my residence, directly from you via US Priority Mail Express in May 2022.

The wipes consisted of “baby wipe” synthetic cloth fabric, which was used to collect dust and debris from your attic and living space. Samples were stored, transported and handled under custody in the laboratories of the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry at Northern Arizona University. The set of samples was accompanied by two different brands of baby wipe blanks, both of which contained small quantities of U that was readily subtracted from the exposed wipe samples for isotope analysis.


