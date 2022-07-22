U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) held a news conference call, Wednesday, to discuss his legislation, the Asuncion Valdivia Heat Illness and Fatality Prevention Act, which would establish heat protection rules for workers. This legislation would create a universal heat standard requirement through the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) for workers who are threatened by hot working conditions.

“No worker should have to endure life-threatening heat to provide for their family. This would be an important step to protect Ohio workers on the job,” said Brown. “We know too many workers still work in dangerous conditions, putting their health and safety on the line every day to provide for their families. There’s not much dignity in a job where you fear for your health or your life.”

