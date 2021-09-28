Piketon High School has announced the 2021 Homecoming Court for Friday night's ceremony, which is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. on the football field.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Piketon was still looking for a Friday night football opponent for a 7 p.m. kickoff. The Redstreaks were originally set to play the Southeastern Panthers, but that game has been cancelled due to Southeastern being quarantined. The homecoming ceremony will take place at 6:30 p.m. whether or not an opponent is found.
Waverly High School has also announced its 2021 Homecoming Court. The queen will be crowned Friday night during the Waverly football game versus Valley. The pre-game will begin at 6:45 p.m., and the football game is set to kick off at 7 p.m. The crowning of queen and band performances will take place at halftime.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.