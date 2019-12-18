A Bainbridge man was flown to OSU Hospital following an accident on Dec. 12 on State Route 772.
According to the Chillicothe Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at around 6:03 p.m. on Dec. 12 when a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado, operated by Bobby C. Waterbury, 79, of Chillicothe, was traveling southbound on State Route 772. Michael W. Brown, 62, of Bainbridge, was operating a 1999 Suzuki Grand Vitara, and was also traveling south on 772 when “he stopped to remove a dead deer from the road,” according to the OSP.
“Mr. Waterbury attempted to slow to avoid colliding with other stopped traffic and Mr. Brown’s vehicle, but lost control and partially traveled off the right side of the road,” the OSP reports. “He struck a guardrail, then struck Mr. Brown as he was removing the deer, and then struck Mr. Brown’s vehicle.”
After being transported by Huntington Township EMS to Hirsch’s Fruit Farm, Brown was then flown to OSU Hospital by MedFlight.
Waterbury received treatment at the scene and refused transport, according to OSP.
Assisting at the scene were the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, Huntington Township Fire Department, Huntington Township EMS, and MedFlight.
The crash remains under investigation.
