Larry Jones, Chiilicothe resident and 2016 graduate of Waverly High School, recently earned a role in “Holler,” a movie shot in Jackson, Chillicothe and Bainbridge.
Jones played the role of “Tigerboy” in the drama, which was written, produced and directed by Nicole Riegel.
A 2003 graduate of Jackson High School, Riegel attended Wright State University and received an MFA in writing from UCLA.
According to IMDB (Internet Movie Database), Riegel won the 2020 Directors to Watch award by the Palm Springs International Film Festival and Riegel’s film, “Holler,” was nominated for a 2020 Grand Jury Award by the SXSW Film Festival.
Jones’ role in “Holler” came about coincidentally: “I was working at Olive Garden part time while creating music for the album I just dropped and the cast directors came into Olive Garden for a drink and they asked their waitress if she knew anyone who was an actor, and she told them about me,” Jones said.
Jones had participated in musicals and theater in high school. “Holler” is Jones’ first feature film.
“Since the film, I’ve participated in a short film that’s currently in post-production and one project that’s on a nondisclosure agreement,” Jones said.
Jones’ character in “Holler” “is the right-hand man of Austin Amelio.”
“I contribute to running the scrapyard and doing a lot of the undercover work,” Jones said.
The movie’s plot is listed on the IMDB website: “To pay for her education, and the chance of a better life, a young woman joins a dangerous scrap metal crew.”
Jones was planning to attend the 2020 SXSW Film Festival scheduled for March 13-20. The event was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“It would have been a red carpet event (with) multiple film screenings during the week of the film festival, and they would have had a Q&A on the film and afterwards there would have been an after-party (following) the premier,” Jones said.
Two songs Jones wrote were used as background music in the movie: “The Worst Thing” and “G.O.A.T.”
Jones has been performing musically since high school. He released his first studio album, “On The Milk,” on March 10. He said that he previously performed in shows “heavily on the East Coast” and has performed alongside “Cali Swag District, “Members of Brick Squad” and “Montana of 300” and more.
“I also am currently the executive assistant for ‘The Primal Group’, but when my internship with them ends, I will take on the role of head of administrative operations for them,” he said.
Jones grew up in Bainbridge where he was “heavily” involved in theater.
“As far as growing up in Waverly, I did deal with a lot of racially-motivated issues being a minority,” he said. “But that just fueled the fire for me to give back to the community so that I show kids like me that they can do anything.”
After graduating from Waverly High School, Jones moved away to pursue a college degree in Veterinary Medicine, which he described as “not for me.”
“After dropping out of college, I ended up working for Discover Card and a couple of different call centers which was also not for me,” Jones said. “I moved to Chillicothe and just worked on music full-time hoping it would pay off, and eventually it did.”
