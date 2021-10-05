WAVERLY- The deadliest month for COVID-19 in Pike County has been followed with multiple death reports early in October from the Pike County General Health District.

On Monday, the 63rd death was reported by the district- this time a woman in her 70s. The death was the fifth confirmed this month and 23rd since the beginning of September.

Active cases, however, have been dropping gradually since Sept. 16 and have been under 200 multiple times this week. Recoveries, surpassing the 4,000 barrier, have outpaced new case reports as of late.

More than 10,000 or 37% of the county are considered fully vaccinated according to the Ohio Department of Health.

