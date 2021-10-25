OSHP

CHILLICOTHE– On Oct. 22, 2021, at approximately 8:50 p.m., a 2014 Ford F-150, driven by Timothy J. Hise, age 43, of Chillicothe, Ohio, was traveling eastbound on US 35 in Ross County.

His vehicle drove off the left side of the roadway, crossed the median, overturned and came to final rest on the north side of the westbound lanes of US 35. Hice and his passenger Barry R. Cooper, age 59, of Columbus, Ohio were ejected from the vehicle when it overturned.

Hice was transported to Adena Regional Medical Center for his injuries. He was pronounced deceased at the hospital. Cooper was pronounced deceased at the scene by Green Township EMS.

The Ross County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson Township Fire and EMS, Liberty Township Fire and EMS and Green Township EMS assisted on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

