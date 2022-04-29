PORTSMOUTH — Communities throughout the region received news of a potential investment earlier this week, which could pave way towards major economic and social development.
During a press conference in Portsmouth on Thursday, Gov. Mike DeWine announced a $500 million proposal through what is being called the "Ohio BUILDS" initiative.
The investment would be administered by the Ohio Governor’s Office of Appalachia within the Ohio Department of Development towards local governments in the state's 32 Appalachian counties who decide what to tackle. Eligible uses of that money include restoring historic downtowns, improving community health, and rebuilding the local workforce.
Some of the state's oldest communities are among the oldest in the state, including Marietta which was formed before statehood. This investment would give back to Ohio's roots, DeWine said.
"The story of Ohio began with the pioneers in Appalachia, and it is now time to turn the page to a new and exciting chapter in this region's future," the governor said. "The plan that we are proposing today will energize our Appalachian communities so that the next generation of pioneers can forge new paths and secure a better future for this region."
In attendance at the Scioto County Visitors Bureau from Pike County were Commissioners Tony Montgomery and Jeff Chattin. While legislation has yet to be drafted, much less any of those funds being dedicated, the two discussed some possibilities if it comes to fruition.
Montgomery said that workforce development would be crucial especially if the Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant were to be remediated. Having needed training available locally could both retain locals and attract those looking for a job, he believes.
Another route mentioned by Chattin is for substance abuse treatment, also listed as an eligible option by DeWine.
The extent of substance abuse in Pike County can be seen in data from the Ohio Department of Health, which reported 80 overdose deaths in the county between 2015 and 2020.
A boosted rehab effort could also help keep down crime, said Chattin.
"If you talk to the sheriff, you'll hear a lot of our most violent crimes are related to crimes," he told the News Watchman.
Commissioner Jerry Miller, although not in attendance, expressed his and the board's gratitude to the administration for the substantial investment.
"Any dollars sent our way are sorely needed and will most certainly be put to good use," a statement provided from the commissioner reads, adding that it will be a "great start to transforming our area into a desired destination for businesses to locate and for our communities to thrive."
For Village of Piketon Mayor Billy Spencer, he said the funding could provided a needed jump start.
"(W)e more often that not feel like we are the forgotten part of Ohio," he said in a released statement. "So, I say thank you, Governor DeWine."
As of the moment, the proposal will have a two-round rollout starting with a $50 million planning phase. After this phase, the remaining $450 million in implementation grants would be distributed to assist communities in their selected projects.
The Logan Daily News, sister paper of the News Watchman, reports that individual municipalities and collaborative municipalities would be able to apply for differing sums dependent on the phase.
Lt. Gov. Jon Husted visited Logan also on Thursday as part of the administration's awareness campaign, where he also stopped in Zanesville later that day.
“With this plan, communities will work together with their neighbors, and make a real difference,” Husted said. “The governor and I look forward to working with our partners in the legislature to get this done.”
In Phase I, each individual municipality may apply for $100,000 in planning funding, whereas municipalities that work together may apply for up to $3 million. Phase II would permit $15 million to individuals and $50 million to regional collaboration projects, which Husted said was they encouraged route.
No timetable for when these funds would be available is known, as legislation still needs to be drafted.
Contact Patrick Keck at pkeck@newswatchman.com or by phone at 740-947-2149, ext. 300431
