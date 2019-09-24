The Pike County Agricultural Society will be hosting its 12th annual Halloween Campout on Oct. 18 and 19 at the Pike County Fairground Campground located at 311 Mill Street, Piketon.
“The event is open to our 4-H Families and Folks who camp at the fairground for the weekend events,” said Mary Conley, Pike County Agricultural Society member. “Most events take place in and around the cattle barn and our multi-purpose building, which serves as the show arena during fair. We have a full schedule of events which take place both Friday and Saturday.”
On “Frightening Friday,” Oct. 18, attendees are advised to arrive and set up at leisure and then stop in at the cattle barn to select from the hay wagon a free pumpkin for carving and decorating. At 7 p.m., bingo and pizza will take place in the cattle barn. A movie will be presented in the barn at 9 p.m., and attendees are asked to bring their own chair.
On “Spooky Saturday,” Oct. 19, a chili cook-off will take place at the multipurpose building. “Bring three small sample bowls to the judge’s table in the multi-purpose building at 4 p.m.,” the event schedule reads. “Chili must be homemade; chili style is up to you: sweet chili, hot chili, white chicken chili. beans, no beans, etc.”
Also on Spooky Saturday, a spider hunt and pumpkin carving will take place throughout the day. “Bring your collected spiders and carved or decorated Jack-o-lanterns and so on” to the hay wagon for judging at 6:30 p.m. The Carving categories are scariest, most traditional, funniest and grossest.
Other activities to take place on Spooky Saturday include a scavenger hunt at 9 a.m., Kreepy Kraft and Edible Craft at 11 a.m., registration begins for the corn hole tournament (open for any age) at 12 p.m., Fear Factor, in which “teams of five gather to take on challenges such as drinking a complete Happy Meal blended into a shake, delving into a vat of live crickets to find a certain key that will open a lock, to fishing out items with your toes in an icy tub of water” will begin at 1 p.m. Trick or Treat for “little goblins” will begin at the campground at 5:30 pm. Jack-o-lantern judging, spider counting and costume judging will take place at 6:30 p.m. Karaoke and Monster Mash (Western Local Schools Drama Club turns the Art Hall into a Spooktacular Spook House & Karaoke and Dance in the Barn) will be held in the multi-purpose building at 8 p.m. At 8:30 p.m., hayrides will be offered and wagons will stop at the Haunted Hall in the Art Hall and is “optional for all who dare.”
“Grab your camper or tent and join us for a fantastic weekend of Fun, Food & Fellowship,” said Conley.
If interested in camping, contact Conley at 740-708-0303.
