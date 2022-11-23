The United Steelworkers Union (USW) Local 1-689, the Tony Mazzocchi Center for Health, Safety, and Environmental Education, and the Pike County Career Technology Center announced they are working together to offer free training for local job seekers who want to fill open positions at the Department of Energy (DOE) Piketon Site, as well as for the existing workers so they can cross-trainto maintain employment as work scope and skill mix requirements change. The training programs arefree of charge through a grant from the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS) ofthe National Institute of Health (NIH) to provide training at DOE Nuclear Weapons Complexes, including trainers, books, and class materials.

The USW Local Union 1-689 and the United Steelworkers Tony Mazzocchi Center (USWTMC) have a partnership to provide safety and technical training to prepare qualifying individuals, who are at least 18 years old prior to the start date of the course, for employment opportunities at the DOE Piketon site. Preference will be given to anyone who has been affected by funding cuts, downsizing or changes in scope and skill mix requirements.


