Edward Wagner motion hearing
Edward Jacob Wagner (center) talks with one of his attorneys after a motion hearing in the Pike County Court of Common Pleas on Tuesday. Wagner extended the waiver of his right to a speedy trial until Jan. 31, 2021.

 By Matt Lucas/Managing Editor

On Tuesday, Edward Jacob Wagner, 26, appeared in the Pike County Court of Common Pleas for a motion hearing, where he extended the waiver of his right to a speedy trial.

Wagner had previously waived his right to a speedy trial, but the motion signed by Wagner and approved by Judge Randy Deering on Tuesday extends the time of the waiver from Jan. 31, 2020, to Jan. 31, 2021.

Wagner, as well as his father, George “Billy” Wagner III, 48, mother, Angela Wagner, 48, and brother, George Wagner IV, 27, were arrested on Nov. 13, 2018, and charged with the murders of eight members of the Rhoden and Gilley families in Pike County on April 22, 2016. All four were indicted with death penalty specifications, and all have pleaded not guilty to their charges.

Edward Wagner and one of the victims, Hanna May Rhoden, shared a daughter.

Angela Wagner appeared in court on Monday (see related story), and George Wagner III appeared in court on Tuesday afternoon. George Wagner IV is scheduled for a court appearance on Friday.

