Candidates in contested Pike County races were asked to fill out questionnaires for the News Watchman. We will be printing their responses in upcoming editions leading up to the election on Nov. 3.
Today, we spotlight candidates in the Pike County Commissioner Race for the seat commencing on Jan. 3, 2021. The office is currently occupied by Blaine Beekman, who is retiring at the end of the year. Candidates vying for that seat are Victor Brushart (Democrat) and Jeff Chattin (Republican). Their responses are listed in the following article, and the two candidates are listed alphabetically by last name.
VICTOR BRUSHART
1. What is your career background?
• Educator and coach at Western High School for 30 years.
• Village Councilman for 17 years.
2. How long have you been a resident of Pike County and name any community organizations of which you are a part.
I have lived in Pike County my entire life, with the exception of going away to college. My community organization involvement includes the following:
• Secretary Piketon Lion’s Club.
• Member of the Piketon High School Alumni Association.
• Chairman of The Pastor/Parish Relations Committee at the Piketon Jasper United Methodist Church
• Member of The Pike County Retired Teachers Association.
3. What is your educational background?
• Grade school/Jr. High – Beaver Elementary.
• Graduate of Piketon High School.
• Bachelor of Science degree – Rio Grande University.
• Master’s Degree – University of Dayton.
4. What qualifications do you have to perform the duties of county commissioner?
As a teacher, I have developed organizational skills and the ability to work with people. I believe that I can bring people together to work on the goals of our county.
During my 17 years on the Piketon Village Council, I have served as chairman for various committee, such as Streets and Sidewalks. I have helped create the village budget which has helped us plan projects such as street paving, sewer and water treatment and funding the police department. I have learned that setting goals and planning for the long term is the best way to fix the major issues facing Pike County.
5. What issues in Pike County do you believe need addressed by county government?
I have met with many Pike County citizens and their number one concern is the conditions of our roads. As commissioner, I want to work with our county engineer to prioritize the best way to utilize our funding. It will take lot money to fix all of the roads that need repaired. Our county needs to take a more aggressive approach in securing state funding, such as grants and low interest loans, to pay for the needed repairs.
With the record amount of rainfall we have had the last few years, it is important to keep our ditches and culverts cleaned out. Excessive water runoff is the main cause of much of the road damage. I would be in favor of creating a few new positions to help maintain our roads and make sure that the ditches and culverts are clear.
Economic Development is always a major issue for Pike County. Before we can get future businesses to come to Pike County, we need better infrastructure. Adequate water and sewage systems need to be in place. If we do this and other things to improve Pike County, we will be a more attractive place for future businesses. Another thing I plan to focus on is revitalization of downtown areas and supporting community development.
6. What are your goals or plans for helping to improve Pike County for all of its residents?
As your commissioner, what I would like to focus on is better employment opportunities. I believe good jobs can cure a lot of social ills.
In addition to adequate infrastructure, our entire county also needs access to high speed internet; to provide a business-friendly environment for our existing businesses by taking advantage of Opportunity Zones and Community Reinvestment Act Tax Credits. Also, create improved accessibility to our natural assets, such as the Scioto River and nature trails.
I would like to modernize the Commissioner’s office by creating a website that will contain meeting agendas, meeting minutes, links to county services, county budgets and economic development resources.
I pledge to be a fulltime commissioner, as I have no other employment or businesses to distract from my duties as commissioner.
7. What are your thoughts on the onsite waste disposal facility at The Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant in Piketon?
I am NOT in support of the landfill as it is currently being constructed. Constructing a landfill that will bury approximately 2 million cubic yards of nuclear, hazardous and toxic wastes is definitely the wrong decision. The US Department of Energy made the decision to keep this dangerous waste in our county without our input. Once we found out what was going on, all of Southern Ohio came together in great force to oppose this nuclear dump and advocate for responsible disposal of this toxic waste – and I was a part of this.
I have many environmental concerns regarding the plant. There is Mercury in the water that has been discharged from the plant into the Scioto River. There are contaminated plumes in the ground that need to be removed. Zahn’s Corner School has been closed because of contamination that was discovered in and around the building. I believe that it is time for the D.O.E. to respect our community and to treat us like the generous host we have been for over half a century. I would like to see the D.O. E. and our local leaders work together to build a government funded facility to replace all of the jobs that were lost when the plant was shut down. I don’t want the D.O.E. to tear down all of the infrastructure and leave us with nothing but a waste cell.
8. Please include in additional information
• Married to Cindy (Chapman) Brushart
• Stepchildren – Lindsay Hambrick and Michael Hambrick (USAF)
• Hobbies – golf, gardening and watching the Buckeyes.
JEFF CHATTIN
1. What is your career background?
My working career began at our family owned Dairy Queen in Waverly. When I graduated high school, I began my own business named Jeff Chattin. This business of serving the construction industry led to the development of Chattin Concrete in Waverly. My wife Candy and I also operated a diversified farming operation with our son Ryan on Higby Rd. When our son graduated college, I returned to the construction material industry, where I managed the Ohio ready mix operations of Hanson Aggregates.
2. How long have you been a resident of Pike County and name any community organizations of which you are a part of?
Most of my life has been spent in Pike county. My family did move to Highland county for a few years of my early childhood. Our son Ryan was the fourth generation to live here, so are roots run deep. I offer homegrown leadership.
Organizations that I have been involved in are Farm Bureau, Pike Soil and Water, Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission, Pike County Planning Commission, Pike County Chamber of Commerce and Pike Water board.
3. What is your educational background?
I graduated from Waverly High School and the Pike County Joint Vocational School Ag Business program. I also attended Ohio University with a major in communication.
4. What qualifications do you have to perform the duties of county commissioner?
Having been involved in business gives me a great deal of experience. The day to day operation of multi-million dollar companies is a true proving ground of my ability to manage budgets, personnel and issues. While at Hanson I received advanced training thru their e-campus program. This gave me depth and understanding of long term fiscal planning.
5. What are issued in Pike County that you believe need addressed by county government?
Safety must always be the top priority of county government. The commissioner’s office provides the budgetary oversight of the sheriff’s office, EMS, EMA and other supporting agencies. Pike County also has unique issues because of the DOE plant. Cleanup and disposition of the former gaseous diffusion plant must be monitored by local officials.
Jobs creation is another pressing issue. The centrifuge project at the atomic plant is our best opportunity for development at that site. Zahn’s corner industrial park is another area that has great potential. We must work with the community to promote these and all future manufacturing plans.
6. What are your goals or plans for helping to improve Pike County for all its residents if elected?
If elected I want to work with all entities in Pike County. We need to promote our assets and develop long term goals to give future generations a chance to live a safe and prosperous lifestyle. The path we choose today will be the highway of tomorrow.
7. What are your thoughts on the onsite waste disposal facility at the Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant in Piketon?
The cleanup at the plant is crucial to our future. The citizens of Pike County have shouldered the burden of enriched uranium production for generations. DOE must be held accountable for the disposition of all radioactive waste. There are also issues with 1950’s era industrial waste such as PCB’s onsite. We have been denied a public forum to discuss the disposable facility. The Ohio EPA is our only safeguard at this time. We must be diligent in our efforts to bring local, state and federal officials together to oversee this project.
8. Please include any other information, including personal information, that you feel is relevant.
Seeking the office of Pike County Commissioner has been a long-time goal of mine. I have enjoyed visiting with many pike county citizens during the campaign. If I am elected I would consider it a privilege and honor to serve. Thank you and GOD BLESS AMERICA.
Note: The article on first Pike County commissioner race for the term commencing on Jan. 2, 2021 was published in the Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 edition of the Pike County News Watchman. The two candidates for that seat are Chase Brown (Democrat) and Incumbent Tony Montgomery (Republican), who currently holds that seat.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.