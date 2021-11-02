Diner23
File Photo

WAVERLY- Diner 23, one of Waverly’s most well-known restaurants, reported a break-in of its West Emmitt Avenue location on Monday morning.

According to a Facebook post from the diner, the break-in happened just after 4:20 a.m. on Nov. 1 when someone smashed in a window on the building’s south end. The burglar made way with some $10, $5, and $1 bills along with some change.

As a result, the diner closed its doors on Monday for a clean-up. Diner 23 owners are asking residents to contact them if anyone attempts to cash-in change or bills.

Those with any information can contact the Waverly Police Department at 740-947-2179.

