WAVERLY— Concerns of a post-holiday COVID-19 spike are possibly becoming reality for Pike County, following recent local trends.
According to the Pike County General Health District's most recent report, the county surpassed the century mark with active cases last week.
With 103 cases, the district said Thursday, Dec. 2 was the first time had broken the barrier since Oct. 14 - seven weeks ago.
PCGHD data also finds:
- Total Cases: 4,731 (2,578 females and 2,153 males)
- Recovered: 4,555
- Probable: 814
- Deaths: 73
- Currently Hospitalized: 3
- Active Cases under 18: 21
- Vaccines Given: 17,318
Over the past two weeks, PCGHD data shows the number of cases increasing at a fairly steady rate. On Nov. 17, there were 47 cases in the county; 71 on Nov. 24; and 79 to start December.
Whether this is part of a post-Thanksgiving surge could be too early to tell, but statewide numbers show similar trends. As of Dec. 6, data compiled by the New York Times found the daily average of cases reported on Monday (7,493 in Ohio) represented a 35% increase over the past 14 days.
Similarly, hospitalizations have increased by 29%. The Buckeye state, according to the Ohio Department of Health, has reported more than 1.7 million cases, 87,953 hospitalizations, and 26,851 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
The vaccine has been available for nearly a year in Pike County, and the case numbers have gone down marginally since December 2020. Numbers peaked 12 months ago on Dec. 3 with 174 cases reported that day before trending down to 108 on Dec. 30, 2020.
That trend continued through the first half of this year, bottoming out at zero active cases near the end of June 2021, before reversing direction and reaching an unprecedented high of 423 cases on Sept. 9, 2021. This year alone there have been 61 COVID-19 deaths in Pike County- 30 of those occurring between September and October.
ODH data finds Pike County trails the state average in percentage of its population started and completed with the vaccine process. As of Monday, 44.9% of the county has received one dose, compared to 58.3% in Ohio.
More than 11,250 county residents, or 40.5% have completed the process, compared with 53.5% of Ohioans.
Those wishing to receive their first, second, or third vaccines can do so by visiting the PCGHD office at 116 S. Market St. in Waverly.
Contact Patrick Keck at pkeck@newswatchman.com or by phone at 740-947-2149, ext. 300431 and follow him on Twitter @pkeckreporter.
