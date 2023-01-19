Waverly Village Council met in regular session Wednesday evening. One of the main topics, which council has been concerned with for a number of weeks, now is the wages of city employees.
During the Finance Committee report, Chair Skymr Bevens said that he met with the fire chief, police chief and the street department superintendent to discuss revisions to the wages for those departments.
“The police and fire put together nice presentations and went over their budgets. The street department discussed the wage increases they are requesting. I believe the consensus was nobody was asking for anything out of line,” Bevens said. “There has been some analysis to see where we stack up with other municipalities in the region. Everything seemed to be relatively in line. Everybody was staying within their budgets with the amounts they were requesting, so it wasn’t anything I felt we could not entertain.”
Bevens did say he thought the wage increases could not just be limited to public service and public safety personnel but should be extended to all employees of the village.
“We need to look at the rest of our staff,” Bevens said. “(We need to look at) the auditor’s office, the tax department, the mayor’s office, and see what we can do for those employees as well.”
Bevens also would like to come up with some performance evaluation or core competency evaluation template “to ensure we are recognizing and incentivizing good performance.” Another function would be to keep track of any behavior of employees that would be “problematic and needs to be addressed.”
“Good behavior needs to be awarded; poor behavior needs to be addressed and hopefully corrected,” Bevens said. “I think something like that needs to be done. I am not a big fan of paying more based on just market analysis or just based on tenure.”
Bevens said that he did not mean to delay any wage increase that had been requested by department heads.
“I don’t think anything excessive has been asked by any of the supervisors,” Bevens said.
Council agreed to hold a workshop Wednesday, Jan. 25 to hammer out wages increases for all employees.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.