(COLUMBUS, Ohio) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced today that 72 local first responder agencies will receive a total of $28 million to help support the wellness and staffing needs of Ohio’s first responders.

The grants represent the fifth round of the Ohio First Responder Recruitment, Retention, and Resilience Program. To date, Governor DeWine has awarded $49 million to 219 Ohio agencies as part of this program, which aims to address burnout caused by understaffing and overall job stress.


