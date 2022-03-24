SCIOTO COUNTY — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against a West Virginia man after a traffic stop in Scioto County. During the traffic stop, troopers seized 264 grams of cocaine worth approximately $23,760.
On March 12, at 9:27 p.m., troopers stopped a 2007 Toyota Sequoia with West Virginia registration for a marked lanes violation on state Route 823. While interacting with the occupants, criminal indicators were observed. A Patrol drug-sniffing canine alerted to the vehicle. A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed 264 grams of cocaine in a bag on the rear floor.
The passenger, Dennis Jones, 50, Huntington, W.Va., was incarcerated in the Scioto County Jail and charged with possession and trafficking in drugs, both first-degree felonies.
If convicted, he could face up to 22 years in prison and up to a $40,000 fine.
