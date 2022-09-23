Angela Canepa, special prosecutor delivers the opening statement in the murder trial of George Wagner IV, 30, in Pike County Common Pleas Court in Waverly, Ohio, Monday September 12, 2022. Wagner is charged with 22 counts, eight of them are aggravated murder, in connection with the murder of eight members of the Rhoden family on April 21-22, 2016 in Pike County. Images of those killed were shown on a large monitor. Wagner is sitting between his attorneys, John P. Parker, left, and Richard M. Nash.
The George Wagner IV murder trial has dominated the Pike County Common Pleas Court for two weeks with the prosecution still making their case.
The defense team has had a standing objection to some of the graphic pictures shown by special prosecutors Angela Canepa and Andrew Wilson and Pike County prosecutor, Rob Junk, during direct examination of witnesses.
On Wednesday the defense made a verbal motion to move for a mistrial based on “gruesome and grisly” photos that have been shown to the jury. The verbal motion made on Wednesday was followed by a written motion filed Thursday morning before testimony began.
Defense counsel John Parker cited the case State v. Maurer and stated, “The photos are not relevant or probative of a disputed issue.”
“We’re not disputing these are homicides,” Parker said. “We are not disputing the manner or cause of death. The state is continuing with a complicity theory.”
Canepa argued that pictures were relevant to present all the essential elements of the case. Canepa also said that the prosecution was being “conservative with the photos they chose to show.”
Judge Randy Deering denied the defense motion and resumed testimony.
Hamilton County chief deputy coroner. Dr. Karen Looman testified Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, taking the jury through the injuries each victim sustained, aided by pictures from the prosecution.
Stipulations were made during testimony this week that no DNA evidence linked to George Wagner, Jake Wagner, Angela Wagner or Billy Wagner was found at 4470 Union Hill Road, 4199 Union Hill Road and 3122 Union Hill Road.
Lt. Bryan White of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office was a BCI special agent in April 2016 and processed the scene at 3122 Union Hill Road, the residence of Dana Rhoden, Hanna Rhoden and Chris Rhoden Jr.
Canepa walked Lt. White through the collection of evidence with many photos around the outside of the residence. White recalled his team found three items of interest: two cigarette butts and a five dollar bill.
All three were sent to the BCI lab for analysis and one cigarette butt and the five dollar bill was found to have insufficient DNA for comparison. The other cigarette contained the DNA of Hanna Rhoden.
Canepa then had Lt. White tell the jury about the path he took inside and evidence collected inside the residence. White said that evidence in the house included the comforters that were covering the bodies of Dana and Chris Jr. and pillows on Dana’s bed, including one that was covering her face. Also collected from Chris Jr.’s room was a phone charger. White said his team searched the room and the rest of the residence for the phone, but it was not found.
After a lengthy discussion with counsel in chambers, Judge Deering adjourned court for Thursday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.