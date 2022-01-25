WAVERLY— It was decided during last week’s Waverly Village Council session that the voters will decide whether or not to install an electric aggregation program within the county seat.
During the May primary, the opt-out program would be on the ballot of Waverly voters. As the News Watchman has reported, there would be no financial gain for the village itself but it is expected to save money for taxpayers in the long-term.
With a majority vote in the primary, Waverly would join the more than 400 Ohio communities who have these programs.
All of council supported the measure in its third and final reading with exception for Skymer Bevens, who was appointed to council earlier that meeting. Bevens will serve as the First Ward councilperson, which was previously led by Joyce Thompson.
In other council developments, Mayor Greg Kempton went into further detail about a small “personal identity breach” that happened to a few village taxpayers last week.
“What happened was the tax office prepared several 1099 forms to go out to the taxpayers that had a refund in the last year,” he described during the Jan. 18 session. “The state requires 1099s to go out by the end of January.”
The issue came after the office had sent out the forms when they had been incorrectly documented. As the mayor explained, 1099s are divided into thirds of a page with perforations to be torn.
“The forms were taken, folded, and mailed out to the person on top,” said Kempton. “So we had one person receiving their 1099 and they also received two 1099s from someone else as a taxpayer that didn’t belong to them.”
While being a small percentage of the tax base, the mayor said it was not something to be taken lightly. Included on these forms are the name, address, and Social Security number.
“The good thing is if anything happened, like any criminal activity on it, we’re really, really capable of finding out who exactly the information went to,” he said.
All effected parties have been notified in a letter sent from the village on Friday. Some of these parties where under company names, who would not have a Social Security number on their form.
If any further news comes soon, Kempton said a special meeting might be needed before council’s next meeting set for Feb. 1 at 7 p.m.
